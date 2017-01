WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - 1989: Actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore arrive at the 1989 West Hollywood, California, Irving "Swifty" Lazar Oscar Party held at Spago. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (Photo: George Rose, 1989 George Rose)

SUN VALLEY -- Two Hollywood actors have given a huge gift to Sun Valley's art community.

The Company of Fools and the Sun Valley Center for the Arts announced that frequent Sun Valley visitors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have donated the historic Liberty Theater on Main Street in Hailey.

Willis and Moore have owned the property since 1995.

