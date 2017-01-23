Historic Vale building demolished after partial collapse

A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. (Photo: Angela Momofthree)

VALE, Ore. - A 100-year-old building was demolished on Tuesday after part of the building collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

A passerby noticed damage to the two-story building Monday morning, including cracked and bowing exterior walls, City Manager Lynn Findley told KTVB.

As a safety precaution, the city closed the sidewalk around the building, which is located on the corner of Main Street and US 26. Then, just a few hours after the damage was first noticed, the second floor of the building collapsed.

Officials called in an excavator to take down the rest of building because it was a public hazard.

Loading... An excavator demolishes a building in Vale, Oregon on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The building partially collapsed due to heavy snow earlier in the day. (Photo: Dustin Simpson) Dustin Simpson

An excavator demolishes a building in Vale, Oregon on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The building partially collapsed due to heavy snow earlier in the day. (Photo: Dustin Simpson) Dustin Simpson

A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. (Photo: Angele Momofthree) Angela Momofthree

A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. (Photo: Angele Momofthree) Angela Momofthree

A Google Streetview screengrab shows the building on Main Street in Vale, Oregon that collapsed on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 due to heavy snow. The Streetview photo is from May 2012. Google Streetview

A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. (Photo: Angele Momofthree) Angela Momofthree

A 100-year-old Vale building was demolished on Monday after it partially collapsed due to heavy snow. Angela Momofthree

An excavator demolishes a building in Vale, Oregon on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The building partially collapsed due to heavy snow earlier in the day. (Photo: Dustin Simpson) Dustin Simpson

An excavator demolishes a building in Vale, Oregon on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The building partially collapsed due to heavy snow earlier in the day. (Photo: Dustin Simpson) Dustin Simpson















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Findley said the building had been vacant for six or seven years and that it used to house a bar and grill called the Golden Slipper. He added that the building's owner disappeared years ago and officials had not been able to contact them.

The collapse is the latest in the region, which has been inundated with heavy snowfall in recent weeks. Findley said Vale has had a number of collapses, including two potato cellars, and numerous car ports, garages and sheds around town.

RELATED: Well-known Payette bar collapses under heavy snow

With about 32 inches of snow on the ground, the city has already spent over $100,000 for snow removal, and city leader have had to dip into project funding and reserve and contingency accounts to cover the work.

Copyright 2016 KTVB