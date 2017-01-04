Here's how hot Stockton felon Jeremy Meeks is apparently living now

Jeremey Meeks is poolside in an Instagram post from June 30, 2016. (Photo: Jeremy Meeks via Instagram)

Jeremy Meeks, the former Stockton inmate nicknamed “Hot Felon” after his mug shot went viral in 2014, has apparently turned his life around in a big way.

Since being released from prison in May of 2016, Meeks has been posting several loving pictures on Instagram of him and his family, in addition to shots of himself posing with impressive commodities.

Meeks was originally arrested in June of 2014 on gun charges. However, it appears he’s moved on from his past mistakes and continues to pursue a modeling career.

The 32-year-old now has over 700,000 Instagram followers.

Merry Christmas! #christmas2016 #meeksfamily #blessed #godisgood A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:44pm PST

Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

God is good A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

