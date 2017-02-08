Heavy rain, melting snow cause flooding in Elmore County

Melting snow, rain and warmer temperatures is causing flooding in Elmore County. (Photo: Mountain Home police)

MOUNTAIN HOME - The combination of melting snow, rain and warmer temperatures is causing flooding in Elmore County.

Mountain Home police said the main locations that have been affected are the Oasis, Beamn and Glenns Ferry areas.

Minimal flooding in Mountain Home was under control Wednesday afternoon, police said.

"Most likely we're going to be getting more flooding with the amount of melting snow, rain, and warmer temperatures," Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a news release. "Water can rise very quickly in a matter of minutes in low-lying areas because there is no place for it to go.

"Please be sure to watch the drains in front of your property to make sure they are not blocked. Our priority is your safety, so It's important to me that you feel safe. Please call 911 if you have an emergency."

Police said that a limited number of sandbags are available from Mountain Home Public Works at 1150 S. Main St. A large pile of sand is there as well, and residents can bring their own bags and shovels when the sandbags run out.

Residents can call public works at 208-587-2108.

Police said crews have been working full-time watching storm drains and controlling flooding the best they can, and that, for the most part, it's working. Residents are asked to to be patient.

