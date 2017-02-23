Resources for sick Hanford workers

An alarming number of workers at Hanford have gotten sick from toxic chemicals that are leaking out of the holding tanks.
If you or someone you know has gotten sick after working at Hanford, there are a number of groups and organizations that offer support and help you get the care you need.
Office of the Ombudsman for Injured Workers of Self-Insured Businesses
U.S. Department of Labor program for sick nuclear workers
U.S. Department of Labor Hanford Resource Center
Department of Energy free medical screening program
Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals
Mesothelioma Asbestos Awareness Center
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs