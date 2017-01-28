Gresham woman with dementia reported missing

Beverly Pearson (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 65-year-old Gresham woman who has dementia.

Police said Beverly Pearson has been missing since about 3 a.m. Saturday when she left her home in the 2800 block of Southeast 1st Street. Pearson left on foot and police don’t know where she intended to go.

Pearson was described as a 5-foot-6, 155-pound white woman, with red hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a long gray jackets.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call police at 503-823-3333.

KGW