Gresham boy, 14, missing since December

Taurus Robinson (Photo: Gresham police)

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 14-year-old Gresham boy who left his home in December.

Taurus Robinson left his home on Dec. 21 and has not been heard from since, police said.

He was described as African-American, 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Robinson’s family believes he may be in the Redmond area.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts should call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.

KGW