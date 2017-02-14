MOSCOW, Idaho --- Moscow police are investigating after someone left dead coyote carcasses on the doorsteps of several Greek houses near the University of Idaho campus.

Three sororities and one fraternity woke up Friday to find the dead animals on their porch.

Moscow Police are investigating, and said this is actually the second time this has happened this year.

On Jan. 20, a man left a dead animal on the porch of a sorority and was caught on camera. He admitted to police he had done it on a dare.

In that case, the suspect did not face charges because the sorority did not want to press them, said Capt. Tyson Berrett of Moscow PD. In that case, the sorority just wanted the suspect to clean up the mess.

In last week's incident, police said they do not have any suspects, though the man from the first incident is being questioned. Berrett said the second incident did not appear to have the same M.O.

In the second incident, it appeared someone threw the carcasses from a car from the alleyway behind the houses, Berrett said. In the first incident, the suspect had taken the time to "place it nicely" at the door.

It is a misdemeanor to leave a carcass near a house, highway or stream in the state of Idaho. If the person is caught, they would face a fine of up to $100, according to Moscow PD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Berrett at 883-7058.

