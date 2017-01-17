Grays Harbor residents experience extended outage

GRAYS HARBOR - Utility crews will work through the night and most of the day Wednesday, trying to restore power to 5000 customers.

Heavy weather knocked down eight transmission poles Tuesday evening just off of State Route 105.

The two halves of a broken transmission pole are visible in the lights from a Grays Harbor PUD truck. https://t.co/WAVqH05VWT pic.twitter.com/5geXQVdHpr — Grays Harbor PUD (@GHPUD) January 18, 2017

Effected residents live in the area from Markham west to Westport and south to Tokeland.

At last check, Grays Harbor Public Utility expects to have power back online by Wednesday evening at the earliest.

Outage updates will be posted here.

