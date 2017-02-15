Explosion at substation in Downtown Ephrata (Photo: KREM)

EPHRATA, Wash. – About 10,000 people are without power in the Grant County area after a reported explosion at Grant County PUD substation.

People in Soap Lake, Quincy and Ephrata are all impacted by the outage. There is no estimation on when power will be restored.

PUD officials said the reported explosion was an arc flash, meaning that there was a fault in the power line. It caused an explosion of light and sparks and multiple fires in the substation yard in Downtown Ephrata at Nat Washington and A Street. They said it last for about 45 seconds and they believe it was due to the weather.

Crews are on scene working to restore power.

KREM