Part of Highway 2 shut down due to drifting snow

Staff , KREM 1:33 PM. PST January 11, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Part of Highway 2 closed Wednesday afternoon due to drifting snow.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said eastbound Highway 2 east of Waterville is closed as well as westbound Highway 2 near Coulee City.

Grant County Sheriff's officials said overnight into Wednesday morning, deputies responded to more than 40 motorists stuck in drifting snow on county roads. The drivers were rescued but authorities have to wait for their cars to be towed out before plows could begin removing snow.   

There is no estimated time of reopening.  

