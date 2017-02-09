Grant Co. K9 nabs burglary suspect

K9 Chika (Photo: KREM)

LAKEVIEW, Wash. – A Grant County Sheriff’s K9 helped take in a burglary suspect Wednesday night.

A homeowner on Road 18.5- Northeast near Lakeview was alerted by their dog late that night. The homeowner looked outside and saw two people rummaging around in the garage. They said it looked like the suspects’ vehicle was stuck in the snow in the driveway.

Officials said the homeowner spooked the suspect and they left their vehicle behind and fled on foot. Deputies and K9 Chika tacked the suspects for about an hour before Chika found and detained Jeremy Tracy, 37. Authorities said Tracy was hiding under a tree about three blocks away.

Tracy was treated for K9 bites and taken to the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary. Another suspect remains at large.

KREM