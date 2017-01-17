Grant Co. crews on standby for incoming ice storm

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – With a rare ice storm warning in effect predicting treacherous driving conditions, Grant County crews said Tuesday they have crews on standby.

The ice storm warning was just extended by an hour through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Moses Lake saw some freezing rain earlier Tuesday followed by a pretty dry afternoon. The roads were not too bad on Tuesday, but forecast predicted that would change.

City officials in Grant County said they are working to be prepared and so we checked in with them to find out what they were doing.

Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello and Quincy are all under an ice storm warning. Moderate to heavy freezing rain is expected to last through the night.

With significant ice accumulations that could create problems driving, as well as tree damage and power outages, city leaders are taking this very seriously.

The city of Moses Lake said they have people to stay home and avoid driving if possible.

The public works superintendent of Moses Lake said the city has five trucks on standby with deicer if conditions became hazardous. Road conditions were pretty clear during the day and thus they did not put any new deicer down Tuesday. They did however, spread deicer at intersections over the weekend.

In addition to preparing for the ice storm, Moses Lake officials said they are also getting ready for things to thaw as it warms up. To prevent flooding, crews spent the day moving snow and cleaning out the storm water systems so when all of the snow starts to melt it has a place to go.

