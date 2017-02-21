Coulee City teen accused of killing his twin appears in court

Shawn Wachter, 17, faces manslaughter and domestic violence charges in the death of hiw twin brother, Shane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The 17-year-old accused of stabbing and killing his twin brother in Coulee City appeared in court on Tuesday.

Shawn Wachter faces charges of manslaughter and assault – domestic violence following the death of his brother, Shane Wachter. Court officials said Shawn will be charged as an adult.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were called to a home near West Washington Street for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said there were three to five people in the home at the time of the stabbing.

Shane Wachter, the victim, was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

