Coulee City stabbing victim was preparing for fatherhood

Shane Wachter and his girlfriend, Haylee. (Photo: Hayduk Family, Custom)

COULEE CITY, Wash. – The Coulee City teenager killed early Sunday morning was preparing for fatherhood, according to his girlfriend's family.

Seventeen-year-old Shane Wachter was stabbed and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His twin brother, Shawn Wachter, is accused of the stabbing and is under investigation for manslaughter and assault - domestic violence. Shawn Wachter is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Court staff said Tuesday that Shawn will be charged as an adult.

Family of Wachter’s girlfriend, Haylee Hayduk, said the couple is expecting a baby girl. Hayduk’s family released the following the statement:

“Our daughter Haylee Hayduk would like to extend her sincere gratitude and thanks along with the rest of our family to everyone for their love and support during this very difficult time. Due to the importance of our daughter’s health and for Shane and Haylee’s unborn daughter, Violet Grace, we are asking that everyone please remember to give Haylee the space and added prayers that she will be needing during this extremely sad and difficult time.

We also ask that you keep Shane’s entire family in your prayers. Shane’s mother, Annette, is deeply saddened and is struggling with the loss of her son Shane and the situation regarding Shawn. Please continue to pray for Annette, Brian, the kids, Grandmother and Aunt, along with cousins and close family and friends in Coulee City and the surrounding areas. God Bless you all…and thank you for all of your continued support and prayer.”

KREM