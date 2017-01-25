NWCN
Century Link outage restored in Royal City

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:32 AM. PST January 25, 2017

ROYAL CITY, Wash. – The outage was restored around 7:27 a.m. Wednesday. 

PREVIOUS:

Residents with Century Link phone service in the Royal City area are experiencing a 911 phone outage.  

It is unknown how many people are affected at this time.

Residents are asked to use a cell phone or phones from a different phone company to call 911 if needed.

Century Link is aware of the situation and are investigating the problem. 

