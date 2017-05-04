Authorities searching for missing Moses Lake man

Joe George Reyna Jr. (Photo: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

GRANT CO., Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person.

Joe George Reyna Jr., 31, was reported missing on May 1 by a family member. Authorities said he was last seen in the area of Highway 17 and Grape Drive in Moses Lake. Reyna was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Reyna is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo of a spider web on his neck.

If anyone knows information regarding Reyna’s whereabouts, call MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 or Detective Wallace at 509-237-2266.

