Close Grandmother's story could prompt new law Could one grandmother's story end up changing state law? The Seattle widow, lost more than 2 hundred thousand dollars in a scam, and her granddaughter hopes that gets the attention of state lawmakers. wsts2 9:08 PM. PST February 14, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.