BOISE - Widespread roof collapses in Washington County prompted Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to sign a state disaster declaration on Monday, the governor's office announced.

The region has been inundated with heavy snowfall for weeks, and dozens of roof collapses have been reported throughout the area.

The declaration ensures that all necessary state resources will be made available for recovery efforts.

"Our primary concern remains preventing loss of life and injury," Gov. Otter said in a statement. "This community is resilient and I can tell you these folks have done an outstanding job of managing some daunting conditions. However, the sheer volume of snow and the number of roof collapses is something that would test the limits of any Idaho community."

A six-person incident management team from the state is in Washington County this week helping the county's disaster services office with logistics. The team is also overseeing snow removal and assessing snow loads on critical infrastructure buildings in Weiser, one of the hardest-hit communities.

"Families, businesses, and individuals in Washington County have endured more than most people could imagine," said Brad Richy, deputy chief of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, in a statement. "We want everyone in these communities to know that we will do whatever we can to provide assistance as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Washington County is the eighth Idaho county to receive a disaster declaration due to this winter's historic snowfall. The other counties are: Ada, Canyon, Cassia, Custer, Gem, Owyhee, and Payette.

