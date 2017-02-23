Close Gov. Inslee signs immigration executive order Governor Jay Inslee signs an executive order to make sure state agencies are treating immigrants fairly in Washington. Some are concerned the order will keep law enforcement from doing their job. wsts2 6:55 PM. PST February 23, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.