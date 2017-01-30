GeekWire: Expedia's CEO, a former Iranian refugee, slams Trump's ‘reactionary' visa crackdown

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at the Geekwire Summit. (Photo: KING)

Online travel industry giant Expedia Inc. has more at stake in U.S. immigration policy than many other companies do, given its natural business interest in global travel, and its team of engineers and business leaders from around the world.

The CEO of the Bellevue, Wash.-based company, Dara Khosrowshahi, also has a unique personal perspective, as a native of Iran who immigrated to the U.S. as a kid with his family after the Iranian Revolution. As the longtime leader of a company with a market value of more than $18 billion, he’s an example of the benefits of immigration for the country.

In an internal email to Expedia’s employees this morning, obtained by GeekWire, the Expedia CEO spoke out against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. The order prevents citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya from entering the U.S. for 90 days, suspends all refugee immigration for 120 days, and bars Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely.

