FULL INTERVIEW: Cpl. Holtry recounts moment he was shot, calls Jardo a hero for saving his life
KTVB's Mark Johnson travels to Denver to visit with Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry as he continues rehabilitation for injuries from a shooting that changed his life forever.
wsts2 6:16 PM. PST February 22, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.