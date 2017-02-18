Fuel problem halts some Boise flights

boise airport update 7 (Photo: KTVB)

Some flights in and out of Boise have been grounded Friday and Saturday because of an issue with the gas used for refueling.

Boise Airport marketing manager Sean Briggs said Chevron had told Western Aircraft that there could be a fuel problem. Briggs said that after retesting, Chevron confirmed that a problem existed.

Long flights requiring more fuel were among those canceled on Friday.

Western Aircraft was receiving limited quantities of fuel from another location on Saturday, but it does not yet cover what was needed for all flights out of the airport, Briggs said.

