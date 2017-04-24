(Photo: Trooper Will Finn)

CAMAS, Wash. – An infant was hurt and a 4-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash involving four vehicles on SR-14 in Camas Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The baby's condition was not immediately available.

Both children were rushed to Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health and Science University.

The crash occurred at the Camas Slough Bridge, Washington State Trooper Will Finn said.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

KGW