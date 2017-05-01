Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry dies
Former Democratic Congressman and Governor Mike Lowry passed away this morning following complications from a stroke. Both Democrats and Republicans in Olympia remember Lowry as an unabashed progressive who worked for consensus.
wsts2 10:41 PM. PDT May 01, 2017
