Women's March on Portland (Photo: Lee Perry)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An estimated 2.5 million people turned out in cities around the world Saturday to march for women’s rights, human rights and a host of other issues.

Here in Portland, organizers said 100,000 people marched and police estimated between 50,000 and 100,000 people attended the permitted event.

A separate protest of Donald Trump's inauguration Friday night drew 10,000 people, according to organizers. Five people were arrested.

On Monday, organizers from both the Saturday women's march and the Friday protest talked about what's next.

Women's march leaders ask participants to 'get down to work'

"It's really intimidating in some ways to have people expect you to have a plan right away," said Margaret Jacobsen, lead organizer of the Women's March on Portland. "Saturday was really great. Now it's time to really get muddy and get down to work."

Jacobsen said local organizers have compiled a list of organizations and groups people can donate to, in order to further the mission of the march.

Late last year, Time Magazine released a list of charities that “need your help” following the general election.

They include the Center for Reproductive Rights, Greenpeace, the National Immigration Law Center and others.

But organizers of the Women’s March on Portland added much can be done by starting smaller than that. They also encouraged people to seek out those with different backgrounds, experiences and lifestyles than their own and ask them about their struggles.

“Don’t tune them out,” said Erica Fuller, one of the march organizers. “Don’t think about the next thing you’re going to say. I want you to actually think about the words that are coming out of your friends mouth because it’s not just a waste of breath that we’re trying to speak with you. We’re trying to tell you a story.”

The Women's March on Washington is also compiling a list of 10 actions they are promoting for the first 100 days of Trump's presidency, the first of which is contacting senators.

Friday protest leaders call for anger, local action

Organizers of the Friday protest released a statement commending the success of the Saturday women's march.

They also criticized police for what they called mistreatment of protesters, after police used pepper spray, rubber bullets and other tactics to disperse an unpermitted march Friday night.

More: Mayor defends police use of force on Friday protesters

The leader of Portland's Resistance, one of the groups that organized the Friday protest, called for women's march attendees to get angry about the Friday police response.

"Those who attended the Women's March: we need you to be angry when peaceful protestors are abused the night before your march—as mad as you would be if it was your protest," Gregory McKelvey said in a statement.

Jacob Bueros of Direct Action Alliance, another organizer of the Friday protest, threatened action against the city.

"I just want to send the mayor the message that he is governing by our consent. We do not consent to being gassed and we do not consent to being attacked. If he doesn't do something about it, we are going to do something about it," he said.

Bueros said he's calling for the firing of Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman and threatened a "decentralized shutdown" of city intersections, bridges and malls if that doesn't happen.

McKelvey has not said whether he supports Bueros' threats.

Loading... Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland KGW

Aerial shot of the Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Aerial shot of the Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW























































































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KGW