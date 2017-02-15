Fog causing problems with some Valley stoplights

Fog in Meridian

NAMPA -- Drivers in the Treasure Valley may need to give themselves a little longer to get to their destinations Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers for the Nampa Police Department say heavy fog is stopping some traffic lights from cycling the way they are supposed to. The lights use cameras to detect whether a car is waiting at a red light, but the fog is interfering with that process, dispatchers say.

That means some drivers could end up sitting at a stoplight for longer than they normally do. The stoplights are expected to function normally once the fog clears.

