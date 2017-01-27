Flu deaths up to 114 in Washington

Image credit: Thinkstock

SEATTLE – The state reported Friday 114 people have died from the flu this season, up from 76 flu deaths last week.

The majority of the deaths – 97 people – were individuals 65 years old or older. Ten were between 50-64 years old, five were between 35-49 years old, and two were between 5-24 years old, according to a report from the Washington State Department of Health.

Last week a child died from the flu. The state reported that the child under was 10 years old and in Pierce County. The child had underlying factors.

The victims were clustered in Pierce and Snohomish Counties, which reported 27 and 26 deaths, respectively. King County reported 22 deaths.

