Flu deaths rise to 46 in Washington state

SEATTLE – The Washington State Department of Health said Friday that 46 people have died of the flu this season.

According to the new numbers, Pierce County has the most deaths with 14. King County has reported 9, Snohomish has reported 8 and Kitsap has reported 5. Twelve counties in all have reported flu-related deaths.

Of all the cases, two people were between the ages of 25-49, six were 50-64 and 38 were 65 or older.

Earlier this month, health department officials said the season had reached “epidemic” levels.

Washington state is on track for the worst flu season in the last six years.

