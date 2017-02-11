Flooding prompts data collection at Payette and Weiser rivers

From roof collapses to flooding, Weiser hasn't been able to catch a break.

"Seeing all the collapsed buildings is just sad to see," said Michael Allen with the U.S. Geological Survey's Idaho Water Science Center. "They got the brunt of it."

A record-breaking start to winter set off a chain reaction.

"This is a very high year," said Allen. "I don't know when the last time the Black Canyon spilled like this."

It all starts with snowfall, coupled with extremely cold temperatures.

"We had a lot more low elevation snow pack than normal," Allen said.

Then, you add rain sitting on top of the snow on top of frozen soil.

"So now the soil is impermeable," Allen said. "It's basically just like raining on concrete."

In Weiser, devastation caused by a domino effect.

"The melt occurred upstream towards Cambridge and upstream of that so you essentially had all this ice breaking up and it just all came down in one giant slug," Allen said. "As that ice jams up, the water doesn't have anywhere to go, so it flows out onto the farmers' fields and, unfortunately, those poor people's houses."

Now crews are out on the Payette and Weiser rivers measuring their flows and collecting data, giving emergency officials vital information when it comes to flood trends.

While officials monitor river levels, they're also keeping an eye on the higher elevations.

"There's still a lot of snow up above 6,000 feet," Allen said.

They say if it rains and it sits on top of that snow and it warms up just like it did before the Weiser River overflowed, this could happen again.

