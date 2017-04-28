Fish and Game investigating potential chukar poaching

Idaho Fish and Game is asking for the public's help identifying these two who they believe hunted chukar out of season. (Photo: IDFG)

Idaho Fish and Game is investigating a potential chukar poaching case.

They are asking anybody if they've seen these people.

These photos were taken on March 18th in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area.

One of the photos shows a man carrying a cleaned chukar hanging from his belt -- 46 days after chukar season closed.





Officials say this is also the same time frame when the area was closed to the public to protect wintering big game animals.

Fish and Game believes both suspects may be wildland firefighters.

If you have any information call Idaho Fish and Game.

