Fish and Game gets emergency funds to feed big game

An elk herd near Weiser. (Photo: KTVB)

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is prepared to feed big game animals in areas where forage is scarce.

During this brutal winter herds of big game animals are coming down to lower elevations in search of food.

Last week, KTVB reported about farmers and ranchers in Weiser that are frustrated wild animals are eating their hay.

On Thursday, the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee approved the department's supplemental budget. That money gives Fish and Game more resources for emergency feeding to help those animals survive the winter.

Right now, they're using those resources in eastern Idaho where a wildfire burned most of the available forage.

This money can be used across the state, including in the Weiser area, where many of the elk and deer appear to be starving. Fish and Game spokesman Mike Keckler says that is starting right away.

Fish and Game is also closely monitoring deer and elk all over the state during this harsh winter in case an emergency arises.

Keckler said JFAC's approval still needs the approval of the full Senate and House, and that Fish and Game will use existing funds for feeding until then.

KTVB