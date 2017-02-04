Firefighters train and raise money for annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb

It's almost that time of year again. Hundreds of firefighters from across the Treasure Valley are training and raising money for the 27th annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb.

It's an event that brings in millions of dollars to fund Leukemia and Lymphoma research.

Firefighters from six different countries are gearing up and taking steps towards a cure, 1,356 steps to be exact.

"The pain that we feel in the stairwell is nothing compared to what these blood cancer patients are going through," said Rich Brown, Senior Firefighter with the Boise Fire Department.

The goal? to conquer the Columbia Tower in Seattle, Washington.

"788 feet of vertical elevation," Brown said. "It's a big building."

To say it's a challenge would be an understatement.

"It's not very enjoyable to put 55 pounds on and trudge up stairs it doesn't feel good," Brown said. "It pales in comparison to anybody that's going through actual cancer treatment."

The department got involved with the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb a decade ago. Since then they've raised around $350,000. For Brown, this cause has a face.

"My father-in-law was diagnosed with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma in 2002," Brown said. "He was put through the ringer. It was horrible to see what he was having to go through."

While Brown's father-in-law survived, Brown suffered a huge loss in 2011.

"I had a buddy that passed away from A.L.L., another blood cancer," Brown said.

The loss made his 2012 climb all the more meaningful.

"You have to make a decision," Brown said. "Am I going to take this lightly? Am I just going to fundraise with my friends or am I going to go out and actively push as hard as I can?"

Dollar by dollar, Boise firefighters are inching closer to their $45,000 goal.

"We've been able to remain in the top 10 in fundraising almost every year that we've been in this thing," Brown said. "None of us have $400,000 to give to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, but collectively we've been able to do that."

The competition will take place on Sunday, March 12, but firefighters will be collecting donations through the end of March.

Brown also says firefighters will be at the following Albertsons locations: 36th and State Street, Parkcenter and Apple, and Columbia Village.

