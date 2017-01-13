Firefighters rise to occasion during historic snow storm

Portland Fire & Rescue (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When the snow storm hit Portland, firefighters geared up for extra work.

Some volunteered to stay and work extra shifts so co-workers didn't have to brave the elements right away.

On Jan. 11 and 12, city records showed fire crews responded to an overwhelming number of calls related to snow, ice and extreme temperatures, on top of other emergencies.

“We pretty much respond to everything and anything outside of something that's crime-related,” said Portland Fire & Rescue Chief, Mike Myers. “Our job ultimately is to return the community back to a safe community.”

Topping the list of weather-related calls were those dealing with downed power lines. Crews responded to 83 of them in the 48-hour span. Other high-volume calls were related to people slipping on ice, car wrecks and burst pipes.

Over the last two weeks, crews patrolled neighborhoods, delivering warm clothes and blankets to people who might need them. On Chief Myers' orders, they also made extra rounds looking for people who needed help, before returning to their stations after completing calls.

To average eyes, it can all look overwhelming.

“The crews are used to running this type of call volume and work load,” assured Myers. “We do make sure they're ready to go and rehabbed every day for every call.”

KGW