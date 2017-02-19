Fire shuts down popular Marysville restaurant

The Village Restaurant is closed because of a two-alarm fire that left 20 people without jobs. Doug Dillon

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The Village Restaurant, a popular eatery in Marysville, is now closed after an early morning fire Sunday, leaving at least 20 people without a job.

The two-alarm fire started around 4 a.m. and damaged the roof and interior of the building. The restaurant was built in 1937 and started as the "Pie House" on Highway 99. It relocated to 220 Ash Avenue, where it still received rave reviews online for its pies.

Marysville Village Restaurant sustained massive roof and interior damage due to fire that started around 4 am. @AmityAddrisiK5 @MichelleLiTV pic.twitter.com/YP5wP0qMY9 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) February 19, 2017

"This is such an expected tragedy for our work family and community," said the restaurant's manager Jessica Dooley. "It's absolutely unimaginable watching the establishment that you've walked into every day for ten-plus years crumble before your eyes. Most importantly, no one was hurt."

Dooley says she's hoping crowd-funding will soon help the workers.

(More) "It's absolutely unimaginable watching the establishment that you've walked into every day for 10+ years crumble before your eyes." — Michelle Li (@MichelleLiTV) February 19, 2017

There was no word on what caused the fire.

RE Com Fire, 220 Ash Ave / VILLAGE RESTAURANT, Msvl

Photo Credit Zen Jenne pic.twitter.com/X7zZVkwkKS — SnoCo Crime (@SnoCoCrime) February 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING