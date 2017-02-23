Fire hits Northeast Portland foodie favorites

Fire damaged businesses in northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fire broke out late Wednesday night, damaging two local businesses popular with food lovers. Tails and Trotters and the adjacent Pie Spot were both damaged in the fire, reported at about 11:30 p.m. The businesses are on Northeast 24th Avenue between Glisan and Sandy Blvd.

It appears the fire started at Tails and Trotters, which was most damaged. Portland fire investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

Tails and Trotters specializes in locally grown pork and cures it in various ways in house. It’s also a popular place to get a sandwich. The business has been featured on the Food Network on the show Diners, Drive In’s and Dives.

"This is what my wife and I do and our six employees, and we’re gonna spend a couple of days and figure out what we’re gonna do and we’ll get it back up and going as quick as we can," said Tails and Trotters owner Aaron Silverman.

Silverman said it may be several months befdore they can reopen.

Pie Spot makes all kinds of pies, and has been featured by Drew Carney on KGW News at Sunrise. The owner told KGW it may be up to a month before she is able to bake in her business because of the smoke damage.

Both businesses may need to find other facilities to work in for the time being.

KGW