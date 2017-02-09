Fire forces evacuation at Blue Water Inn

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

KINGSTON, Wash. - An early morning fire forced residents staying at the Blue Water Inn to evacuate Thursday.

The Inn is located along State Route 104. State Patrol have closed westbound lanes at milepost 24 while crews finish

A witness to the fire tells KING 5 that fire crews have been able to get a handle on the flames.

Ferry commuters are urged to take alternate routes to the Kingston terminal and prepare for delays.

