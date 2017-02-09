NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Fire forces evacuation at Blue Water Inn

KING 5:10 AM. PST February 09, 2017

KINGSTON, Wash. - An early morning fire forced residents staying at the Blue Water Inn to evacuate Thursday.

The Inn is located along State Route 104. State Patrol have closed westbound lanes at milepost 24 while crews finish

A witness to the fire tells KING 5 that fire crews have been able to get a handle on the flames.

Ferry commuters are urged to take alternate routes to the Kingston terminal and prepare for delays. 

KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories