Fire burning at downtown Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. – A fire at a downtown Portland hotel caused street closures and evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at the Hotel Alder, located near Southwest 4th Avenue and Alder Street, just after 3 p.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters called for additional crews and resources with second and third alarms.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation urged people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

KGW