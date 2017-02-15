Fire at Anchorage hotel kills 2, injures 17

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Authorities say a fire killed two people at a residential hotel in Alaska's largest city.

KTVA reports the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Royal Suite Lodge about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire spokeswoman Jodie Hettrick says two people died and 17 others have been hospitalized. She said reported injuries range from moderate to critical.

A Red Cross spokesman at the scene said 37 people were transported to a shelter.

Alaska Dispatch story... https://t.co/VurzxHyyJB — Anchorage Fire Dept (@afdinfo) February 15, 2017

People Mover donated bus as temp shelter for displaced residents. @redcrossak says 37 people will be taken to Spenard Rec Center @ktva pic.twitter.com/jG4COrSmtb — Sierra Starks (@SStarksKTVA) February 15, 2017

