Fire at Anchorage hotel kills 2, injures 17

Associated Press , KING 11:57 AM. PST February 15, 2017

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Authorities say a fire killed two people at a residential hotel in Alaska's largest city.

KTVA reports the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Royal Suite Lodge about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire spokeswoman Jodie Hettrick says two people died and 17 others have been hospitalized. She said reported injuries range from moderate to critical.

A Red Cross spokesman at the scene said 37 people were transported to a shelter.

 

 

