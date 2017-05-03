Man goes missing after jumping into San Poil River in Ferry Co.

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – Search and Rescue crews in Ferry County have been looking for a man for days who jumped into the San Poil River Thursday night.

Sheriff Ray Maycumber said his deputies were investigating a no-contact order violations on State Highway 21 in Cache Creek. Deputies then saw a car going about 70 miles per hour.

Maycumber said the deputies pursued the car for a short time. Then, the car came to a stop and the driver grabbed a backpack and jumped down an embankment.

Officials said the deputy the saw the driver jump into the river and he immediately rushed down there to try to help but lost sight of him.

Macumber said search and rescue crew moved in to try to find the man but had to stop once it got dark. They started the search again the next morning but have been unable to locate him.

Officials said they believe the man had to felony warrants for his arrest. They are not releasing the man’s name but they have a pretty good idea of who he is.

