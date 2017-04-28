Ferry Co. deals with 40 damaged roads, excessive moisture

Damage to Deadman Creek (Photo: KREM)

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – Ferry County is working to repair 40 roads that have been damaged or made completely impassable because of excessive moisture.

The Ferry County Sheriff said they have been working for weeks to manage flooding, mudslides, landslides and high water hazards. They are asking people in the county to prepare for things to continue to get worse as highland snow melts and adds to the already saturated lower drainages.

Officials said they have taken steps to address all of the damaged road but they said more issues exits than they can detect. Authorities are also worried about a rocky area along Inchelium Highway just south of Barnaby Creek road that slid a few years ago. They said it is showing signs of sliding again and could represent a significant risk to the safety of drivers. They think the road could be closed at any time and they are working to assess the potential slide.

A slide on Deadman Creek has also been causing problems for people. Matsen Creek is the only detour and people can only access it if they have four wheel drive. Officials said high amounts of moisture in the soil have thwarted previous efforts to bring material in to make repairs because the road surface will not support the weight of heavy equipment. The Ferry County Sheriff they have an agreement to get rock and gravel from a U.S. Forest Service pit that will help crews make repairs in the next few days.

Authorities are encouraging people to report washouts and areas where erosion is happening. They expect the situation to get better in some places and worse in others but they are not able to pinpoint locations.

Officials said they will do everything they can reasonably do to predict and prevent damage to infrastructure and property. They will also make repairs when it is safe and legal to do so.

Authorities will recommend evacuation to people they know are threatened but expect people to take stock in their situation and plan accordingly.

If a situation in the county exists that you are not sure is a hazard or not, call the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office at 509-775-3132 and ask for help.

KREM