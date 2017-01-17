Female sharpshooters target stereotypes as they aim for greatness

There are plenty of boys on the squad with Snohomish High School's Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, but four girls stand out as the best with a weapon. (Photo: KING)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- There are plenty of boys on the squad with Snohomish High School's Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, but four girls stand out as the best with a weapon.

Bryttanie Allen, Annamarie Romo, Rayann Styles and Ashley Wilkins are now considered among the best high school marksmen in America, and they're shooting for even greater recognition.

"They're just amazing," says coach Scott Hansford.

Hansford's precision air rifle team just placed 7th out of 260 Marine Corps Junior ROTC programs across the country and are now on their way to nationals. They are perhaps the best-kept secret at Snohomish High.

"People kind of give me that quizzical look," says Wilkins. "Precision team? Okay. They're not sure what that is."

The precision team is a group of four target shooters who fire at tiny targets from three different positions, standing, prone and kneeling.

Wilkins says the fact that this elite team is comprised exclusively of girls gives them more ammunition to succeed.

"We have to push our horizons," she says. "I think by trying new things and by the four of us doing it quite well, better than some of the men, we can prove that we really are better."

But what is it about this group of young women?

Their coaches believe girls are more mature than boys at this age and can better focus on the task at hand.

Ninety-percent of precision shooting, they say, is mental.

"I have to completely clear my mind," says senior Rayann Styles. "If my mind isn't totally blank, just focused on the target, I don't shoot as well."

A few minutes earlier, Styles calmly hit four perfect shots in a row,

"It feels amazing. I love shooting those perfect tens."

As far as shooting down stereotypes, Wilkins says that extends beyond the team.

She says there will be no need for her dad to polish his proverbial shotgun on the porch when boys come calling.

"I've got a couple things in mind for my sister's first boyfriend, that's for sure," she jokes.

Right now, the girls have their sites set on the National Marine Corps Junior ROTC Championships in Las Vegas, next month. If they prove successful, the team will compete against the top guns from the Navy, Army and Air Force for the best in America.

