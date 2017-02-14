On the anniversary of her son's death, the mother of a Federal Way murder victim is turning her grief into action.

Lonie Gennings lost her sixteen-year-old son, Wesley, on February 13, 2016. Wesley Gennings was shot and killed while sitting in his car outside the Taco Bell on Southwest Campus Drive.

"It's been a long road and a tough road for me to go, but I'm going to keep on going to keep his name and legacy alive," said Lonie Gennings.

On Monday night, she returned to the spot where he died and invited family, friends, and community members to participate in a 'Walk For Peace'.

On average, Federal Way typically has four to five homicides each year.

In, 2016, Wesley was one of nine murder victims in Federal Way. The spike in gun violence is one of the main reasons Gennings organized Monday's walk.

"Most definitely. One child at a time. If we can save five out of ten, we're doing something really good. If we can save ten out of ten, that's even better," she said.

Federal Way city leaders agree and have also been working to address gun violence in their community.

In direct response to last year's nine murders, surveillance cameras were installed at several busy intersections and known trouble spots where past shootings took place.

The idea is that the cameras may capture crucial video evidence if someone commits a crime in those areas. City leaders also hope the cameras will serve as a crime deterrent.

Mayor Jim Ferrell has also pledged to hire at least nine more police officers. The proposal was approved in his 2017-2018 budget but is not yet fully funded. Ferrell says he and council are now looking into grant money and other sources of revenue to make that happen.

The city has formed a Violence Prevention Coalition to get feedback from the community and make recommendations to the mayor and council that will be used to formulate a plan of action to curb gun violence.

Lonie says she'll do everything she can to help.

At Monday's walk, she thanked Federal Way police for the work they do to keep the streets safe. She and others who spoke during a ceremony after the walk also challenged the youth of Federal Way to do their part.

"You guys are the ones that are going to change this community, you guys are the ones that are going to make it safe to walk out here at night again," one person told the crowd made up of Wesley's friends and former classmates.

Lonie echoed that message.

"Wesley is looking at each and every one of us and saying okay, make me proud, and you guys have. And I'd like to see you continue to do that," she said.

So far in 2017, Federal Way has had one murder. City leaders and Lonie Gennings are hoping that number doesn't climb any higher.

