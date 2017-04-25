Federal Judge blocks Trump's order to hold money from sanctuary cities
U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the temporary ruling in a lawsuit against the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The decision will stay in place while the lawsuit works its way through court.
April 25, 2017
