February snow: What's next?

Enjoy this blast of February snow while it lasts because, for most of you, it's going to die down. Here's what to expect, according to KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

Monday late morning: Snow showers continue, but minor accumulations. An inch in most places, but two inches in the foothills.

Monday afternoon: Mix of snow and rain with snow levels at 500 feet.

Monday evening: Scattered snow showers, but minor accumulations

Tuesday morning: A couple of snow showers, but ice is going to be the problem due to the wet roads. We dry out later in the day.

Wednesday and beyond: More wet weather but warmer through Friday, then decreasing showers for the weekend. However, Whatcom County could be in for another round of icy weather.

