Family, friends remember legacy Wilder councilman leaves behind

WILDER -- Twenty-year-old Ismael Fernandez died in a crash on Highway 19 Friday afternoon. A Wilder City Council member, Fernandez was involved with several different organizations and was a role model for so many young people in Idaho.

"He understood that people don't live forever but the impact that they make can," his friend and colleague Liliana Vega said.

Fernandez was involved with several different organizations around the area and was a role model for so many young people in Idaho. Those who had the honor of knowing Ismael tell KTVB there was no one like him; they say he was one-of-a-kind and easily could have been the first Latino president of the United States.

From local politics to serving his community, he made a deep and lasting impact on everyone whose life he touched.

"Some of us are still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that he is gone," Vega said. "He will be missed."

People who knew him say the world has not only lost a wonderful young man, but so much more. Friends and family tell us he was a selfless and humble man with so much life ahead of him, and so much work still to do.

"He was intelligent, he spoke with purpose, he was kind, he was hard-working," friend and colleague Rebecca De Leon told KTVB.

Idaho State Police say Fernandez was driving down Highway 19 around 3:30 Friday afternoon when he crossed the center line and struck the side of a truck hauling two loaded beet trailers.

Fernandez was thrown from his SUV and died from his injuries.

His sister, Mariza, is trying to cope with the devastating loss of her best friend, her other half. She says more than anything, she is going to miss his wit.

"What do I do now," Mariza said. "There's kind of an emptiness there."

Born and raised in Wilder, Ismael previously attended the College of Idaho, studying history and Spanish. Dedicated to public service for years, he was elected to the Wilder City Council in 2015 - a dream he had since fourth grade.

"Well my family has been here for - I want to say - a little over 40 years," Ismael told KTVB's Brian Holmes last year when he covered a story about Idaho's first-ever all-Latino city council.

"I don't think a lot of people realize how strong of a force we can be," Ismael added.

He encouraged others to step up and share their voices.

Ismael has an extensive resume: he was a youth member of the Idaho Juvenile Justice Commission, a part of suicide prevention groups, and heavily involved in the Idaho State Legislature. His sister told KTVB he was even planning on running for office in 2020.

"He was somebody who had the perfect collection of everything that you need to really, truly make something happen and he had already made such a huge difference," De Leon said.

A young man who inspired and touched so many lives with a passion for his community and helping others.

"Even though he is gone, he lives on," Vega added.

Mariza says she is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community, and is amazed at the sheer amount of people extending their sympathies.

His alma mater, Parma High School, remembered Fernandez on Twitter:

Wilder Police Department remembered him on Facebook Friday night:

