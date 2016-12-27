Family, friends mourn woman killed Christmas night

Katelynn Armand and her baby, Brynn (Photo: family)

KING CITY, Ore. -- Family and friends remember a young mother killed on Christmas night as "bubbly" and full of "tons of love and joy."

Katelynn Tylka-Armand, 24, was killed just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Washington County investigators, Armand dropped off her 11-month-old daughter, Brynn, at the home of her estranged husband, James Tylka.

Tylka left the house a short time later and killed Armand, investigators said. Neither Brynn nor Tylka's older son, both of whom were at the home, witnessed the shooting.

Tylka then led police on a chase trough Sherwood. He died in a shootout that left an Oregon State Police trooper critically hurt.

"My heart is broken from the loss of my only sister," said Megan Armand, in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with the wounded OSP officer and his family."

One of Tylka-Armand's best friends said the young mom was "bubbly" and had "tons of love and joy." She asked not to be named.

"She was the most loving, most forgiving person and she had so much positivity to her," her friend said.

The friend said she was not surprised by the homicide.

"She gave that relationship her all and I think everybody knew that, so when this came out it was kind of like, 'Oh my god, he finally took it to that point,'" she said. "There were signs that he had some deep-seeded issues that he needed to get some help on."

Katelynn Armand and baby Brynn (Photo: family photo)

On Tuesday night, dozens of people attended a gathering for Tylka-Armand at Kelso High School.

Friends of Kate say she was a wonderful mother & will be watching over her daughter from heaven pic.twitter.com/2HZHzKkkeA — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) December 28, 2016

Vigilgoers said Tylka-Armand was a devoted mother who would do anything for her child.

"Her whole world was that little girl and I'm sure it still is. Kate lost her mom at a real young age so being a mom was a big deal," one attendee said.

Tylka-Armand's family said an official donation site would be set up this week.

