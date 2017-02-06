Close Families reunite after hold on immigration order There were hugs, tears, and some surprises at SeaTac Airport as travelers made their way through customs. These are immigrants who were turned away last week, after President Trump's immigration order came down. wsts2 7:28 PM. PST February 06, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.