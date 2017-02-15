Eye-opening theories behind spike in suicide hotline calls

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour help service for anyone having suicidal thoughts and suffering from depression.

Last fall the advocacy group launched a texting service, which started out slow.

Three texts were received in October and then 70 in January.

Combined with calls, 660 contacts were made, which the director John Reusser says is 200 higher than usual.

“In October we had 437 total contacts including that handful of texts, then it jumped 200 beginning of November and it has remained at that level,” said Reusser.

The reason behind the spike? One theory is politics.

“Our call volume kind of spiked on Election Day and it has remained higher, so that could be a causal factor," said Reusser. "The election meant a lot of change for a lot of people, for some it is good change for others bad, but it's change."

The other theory -- an unseasonably severe winter, which some Idahoans have dubbed "snowmageddon."

“A lot of our calls over those two months were ‘I can't get out of my culdesac, I’m isolated, my kid's school got canceled again, I’m ordering pizza to live because I can’t get to the grocery store,'” explains Reusser.

While no one can be certain as to the reason behind an increase in calls, Reusser says spring is typically when they get the most, not during the winter holidays, which according to Reusser is a misconception.

“When people are most depressed they tend not to have the energy and the motivation to put together a suicide plan and enact it, but then spring time comes and people get a little more energy,” said Reusser.

The number to call or text if you're in need of support is 208-398-HELP.

KTVB