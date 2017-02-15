Program offers Passport to Manhood for at-risk boys

Adrian Seeber, a 7th grader at Everett's Voyager Middle School, was paired with a mentor in the Passport to Manhood program. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. – Last year at this time Adrian Seeber never could've imagined himself sitting in the studios of Everett's KRKO radio talking about his new love: accounting.

"I like it, because you work with numbers, and you can help people," said the 13-year-old 7th grader Wednesday.

"You hear that? Accounting is cool!" chuckled CPA Brian Evans.

Evans was recording his weekly financial advice show, "Growing Your Wealth," and showing Seeber what it takes to succeed in the business.

"There are skill sets that become so critical in the business world," he advised during the broadcast.

As a 6th grader at Everett's Voyager Middle School last year, those skill sets included getting in fights and drifting toward the gang life.

But counselors at the school recognized Seeber as a kid who was good at math and good at heart.

They directed him to the Passport to Manhood program run by the Boys and Girls Club. It teaches at-risk boys how to become strong men.

"We talk about values and personal decision making," said Jake Marsh, who runs the program.

Marsh says it has a 90 percent graduation rate and can change lives forever. The new mentoring program takes things one step further.

"If we can pair mentors like Brian with kids like this who are willing to learn, we can have them go to the stars," Marsh said.

As part of the mentorship with Seeber, Evans took him on a tour of the offices of Madrona Financial Services, where he is Chief Investment Officer. He showed the boy what success can look like, as he pointed to a picture of himself ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Most people in Everett, Washington don't get to do something like that," he said.

Seeber quietly and studiously drank it all it. He got the point. Most people don't get to do something like that. And Seeber doesn't have to be "most people."

"I realize you can do what you want and follow what you want to be as you grow up and be the type of man you want to be," he said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County has received requests to expand the program to other schools, but they need more mentors. For more information contact Jake Marsh.

Copyright 2017 KING